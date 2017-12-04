A trippy, outdoor art installation opens at the Seaport District on Tuesday

The Seaport District is about to be illuminated with a bunch of glowing spheres, and no, we're not just being cute and using fancy language to talk about Christmas lights. (Although, the district's Christmas tree is pretty spectacular.)

Starting Tuesday night at 5:30pm, the downtown nabe’s cobblestone streets will be adorned with interactive orbs (ranging up to nine feet in height), and they “react” to sound and movement patterns. We assume this means they’ll either change color, or the lights will alter to match your movements. Pretty cool, huh?

You might be familiar with the creators behind this stunning outdoor art installation, dubbed Sea of Light. The artists (Alexander Green and Symmetry Labs) are the folks behind those buzzy installations seen at Burning Man, the Super Bowl and 29Rooms, so you know it's worthy of your Instagram story.

The display, comprising 150,000 LEDs, is the largest of its kind, so go check it out! But FYI, you have until March 2018 to do so. For more information on the opening night ceremony, go here.

