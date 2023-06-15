Adopt an adult cat for only $5 all summer long at the ACC

Cat lovers might have felt left out by the recent news that the Animal Care Centers of New York (ACC) was offering up dog adoptions for only five buckaroos last month. Now the non-profit, which works to help save and rescue pets throughout the city, is giving feline fans the same opportunity.

During the ACC‘s special adoption campaign, wannabe pet parents (or cat-loving folks who simply want to add to their furry brood) will have adoption fees discounted to $5 for all adult cats (aged 6 years and older). And don’t worry: dog lovers can benefit, too, with the campaign extended to include large dogs weighing 40 pounds or more. (Note: the $5 fee does not include a spay/neuter deposit or NYC dog licensing fee.)

As of press time, sweeties like 6-year-old Lilac, 7-year-old Luna Mar and the already iconic 8-year-old Grumpy (seriously, look at that face in the ACC’s Instagram post below) were all currently available for adoption.

The summertime is a critical season for cat adoption, as it overlaps with the so-called annual "Kitten Season," the period between May and November when un-spayed female cats birth the most kittens. (Sadly, cats and kittens are the most at-risk populations in an animal shelter.)

And the overcrowding of animal shelters has become not only a local issue here in New York but across the entire country. "The nation is facing a crisis in animal sheltering and our New York City shelters are overflowing with animals in need of homes," the ACC posted in an Instagram video on June 13, saying that the center has had to resort to placing pop-up crates throughout the facility to accommodate the overflow of pets, but space is running out. "The current situation is untenable," one team member stated.

The Animal Care Centers of New York isn't the only organization working to help animal homelessness and boost adoption rates this summer. The Best Friends Animal Society also recently announced that it will be offering free cat adoptions all June. So, if there was ever a moment you were thinking of adding a furry friend to your New York family, the time is now!