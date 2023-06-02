We New Yorkers love our pets—the dog-friendly restaurants and pet-friendly hotels around the city alone are proof—but if you've been mulling over whether or not to adopt a furry friend for a while, now's the time. Not only is it Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, but Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization fighting to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025, is offering free cat adoptions at its Soho center throughout the entire month of June.



In partnership with Whisker (the maker of Litter-Robot, an automatic, self-cleaning litter box), which has committed $100,000 in cash and product to the animal organization, the Best Friends Lifesaving Center at 307 West Broadway is waiving adoption fees for all cats and kittens adopted at the location. The funding will also go to opening up space in shelters for the felines, especially important during the so-called "Kitten Season," the time of year—usually between May and November—when un-spayed female cats birth the most kittens. (FYI: Cats and kittens are the most at-risk populations in an animal shelter.)

“We are grateful for our partnership with Whisker, not only providing supplies, but providing funding to sponsor cat and kitten adoption fees for the entire month of June,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “This comes at a crucial moment for us and our shelter partners since we know that kitten populations increase the most May through October. As we progress toward taking this nation no-kill by 2025, our partnership with Whisker will enable us to continue finding loving homes for this at-risk population.”

Hours of operation at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center are from noon to 6pm. Interested wannabe pet parents can view all of the sweet kitties available to be adopted over at bestfriends.org/new-york-city. But brace your heart: there are cats named Eclair, Butterbean, Old Navy and Le Pew in there. Give one (or all) of those cuties a home!