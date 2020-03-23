The Metropolitan Museum of Art is offering head-spinning virtual tours of its grandest spaces

With almost everything shut down as a result of coronavirus, cultural life in NYC as we know it has pretty much moved online. Theaters, dance companies and The Metropolitan Opera are streaming performances, while comedians are hosting weekly joke parties on Google Docs. And let's not forget New York's museums, which are offering all manner of online features and virtual tours. That includes The Metropolitan Museum Of Art, of course, which certainly has got web-feature game, especially with The Met 360° Project.

The program comprises videos covering six of The Met's most popular attractions and spaces, including the magnificent Neo-Classical Grand Hall, the Gothic Cloisters in Fort Tryon Park, the more than 2,000-year-old Temple of Dendur and more.

All of the videos are shot with something called spherical 360° technology, which allows you to shift your point of view up, down and around in all directions. The result can seem downright trippy, especially since each sequence is accompanied by a super-mellow ambient sound track.

You can see the videos on YouTube with multiple devices, including your smartphone (which you move up, down and behind you to see all directions), your computer (using your mouse to scroll around) or your VR headset. As experiences go, The Met 360° Project is pretty cool and offers the added bonus of art appreciation. So check out the videos, which we've embedded below.

Grand Hall

The Cloisters

The Temple Of Dendur

The Met Breuer

The Charles Engelhard Court

Arms and Armor Galleries