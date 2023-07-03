[title]
Although the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks are a joy to see every year, the street closures that come with it can be a pain to some New Yorkers.
Whether you’re trying to get to or from work, to the best places to watch them, to any of our best events for the 4th of July or hustling to get to one of the best rooftop bars, you’ll want to know which streets are closed on July 4.
Luckily, the New York Police Department released the streets they’ll be closing this year so you can be prepared:
Manhattan Streets:
- FDR Drive between Montgomery Street and East 63rd Street
- FDR Drive Service Roads between Montgomery Street and 63rd Street
- Montgomery Street between Cherry Street and FDR Drive
- Delancey Street between Lewis Street and FDR Drive
- East Houston Street between Baruch Place and FDR Drive
- Avenue C between 13th Street and Avenue C Entrance Ramp to FDR
- Avenue C Entrance Ramps
- East 6th Street between Avenue D and FDR Drive
- East 10th Street between Avenue D and FDR Drive
- 14th Street between Avenue C and Avenue B
- Avenue C between East 16th Street and East 23rd Street
- East 20th Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue C
- East 23rd Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue C
- East 26th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- East 30th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- 30th Street Entrance Ramps
- East 33rd Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue
- East 34th Street between 2nd Avenue and FDR Drive
- 34th Street Entrance Ramps
- East 37th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- East 38th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- East 41st Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- East 42nd Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- 42nd Street Entrance Ramps
- East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- East 49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- East 53rd Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
Brooklyn Streets:
- Greenpoint Avenue between McGuinness Boulevard and East River
- Kent Street between Franklin Street and East River
- Java Street between Franklin Street and East River
- India Street between Franklin Street and East River
- Huron Street between Franklin Street and West Street
- Green Street between Franklin Street and West Street
- Freeman Street and Franklin Street and West Street
- Eagle Street between Franklin Street and West Street
- Dupont Street between Franklin Street and East River
- West Street between Greenpoint Avenue and Eagle Street
- Franklin Street between Greenpoint Avenue and Commercial Street
- Commercial Street between Franklin Street and East River
Queens Streets:
- The area bounded by 44th Drive on the North; Borden Avenue on the South; Vernon Boulevard on the East East River on the West (All Inclusive)
- Center Boulevard between Borden Avenue and 54th Avenue
- 2nd Street between Borden Avenue and Newtown Creek/Dead End
- Vernon Boulevard between 54th Avenue and Newtown Creek/Dead End
- 54th Avenue between Center Boulevard and Vernon Boulevard
Be safe out there and Happy 4th of July!