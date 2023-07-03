Although the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks are a joy to see every year, the street closures that come with it can be a pain to some New Yorkers.

Whether you’re trying to get to or from work, to the best places to watch them, to any of our best events for the 4th of July or hustling to get to one of the best rooftop bars, you’ll want to know which streets are closed on July 4.

Luckily, the New York Police Department released the streets they’ll be closing this year so you can be prepared:

RECOMMENDED: NYC events in July 2023

Manhattan Streets:

FDR Drive between Montgomery Street and East 63rd Street

FDR Drive Service Roads between Montgomery Street and 63rd Street

Montgomery Street between Cherry Street and FDR Drive

Delancey Street between Lewis Street and FDR Drive

East Houston Street between Baruch Place and FDR Drive

Avenue C between 13th Street and Avenue C Entrance Ramp to FDR

Avenue C Entrance Ramps

East 6th Street between Avenue D and FDR Drive

East 10th Street between Avenue D and FDR Drive

14th Street between Avenue C and Avenue B

Avenue C between East 16th Street and East 23rd Street

East 20th Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue C

East 23rd Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue C

East 26th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 30th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

30th Street Entrance Ramps

East 33rd Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue

East 34th Street between 2nd Avenue and FDR Drive

34th Street Entrance Ramps

East 37th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 38th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 41st Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 42nd Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

42nd Street Entrance Ramps

East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 53rd Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

Brooklyn Streets:

Greenpoint Avenue between McGuinness Boulevard and East River

Kent Street between Franklin Street and East River

Java Street between Franklin Street and East River

India Street between Franklin Street and East River

Huron Street between Franklin Street and West Street

Green Street between Franklin Street and West Street

Freeman Street and Franklin Street and West Street

Eagle Street between Franklin Street and West Street

Dupont Street between Franklin Street and East River

West Street between Greenpoint Avenue and Eagle Street

Franklin Street between Greenpoint Avenue and Commercial Street

Commercial Street between Franklin Street and East River

Queens Streets:

The area bounded by 44th Drive on the North; Borden Avenue on the South; Vernon Boulevard on the East East River on the West (All Inclusive)

Center Boulevard between Borden Avenue and 54th Avenue

2nd Street between Borden Avenue and Newtown Creek/Dead End

Vernon Boulevard between 54th Avenue and Newtown Creek/Dead End

54th Avenue between Center Boulevard and Vernon Boulevard

Be safe out there and Happy 4th of July!