All the Michelin-rated NYC restaurants now offering delivery or takeout

You no longer have to break the bank to eat at some of New York City’s best restaurants.

The Michelin Guide, which anonymously critiques restaurants through a famously rigorous process, bestows its top restaurants one to three stars and is often considered by chefs and restaurant owners as one of the most coveted honors. These establishments almost always skew toward the fine dining-end of the spectrum (aka, you’re putting a dent into your credit card when dining out).

But now, more than ever, these restaurants are offering delivery for the time in response to more of us staying home. Time Out New York reached out to all the Michelin-rated spots in the city for the comprehensive list you’ll find below. While no three-starred spots—those weren’t our favorites anyhow—are currently offering takeout (or even alcohol to-go), these are exciting menus that we can finally enjoy in the comforts of our own apartments. Bon appétit!

THREE

No New York restaurants with three Michelin stars currently offer delivery or takeout.

TWO

Gabriel Kreuther

While this elegant, Alsatian-inspired restaurant is temporarily closed, its next door shop Gabriel Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate is taking delivery orders (featuring items you’d find on the dessert menu). Treats like dark chocolate krunchy krispies with caramelized almonds, puffed rice, crystallized oranges and pain d’epices is the sugar rush we crave.

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Photography: Courtesy of L'Atelier

Diners regularly drop a few hundred dollars to dine here (that’s before tax, tip and alcohol). But you can order a la carte through Toast to feast on caviar ($350), duck breast ($29) or a crowd favorite like the Le Cheeseburger ($19).

ONE

Blue Hill at Stone Barns

Located a short distance outside of Manhattan, Blue Hill at Stone Barns finally received recognition from Michelin when the guidebook expanded to Westchester Country (it’s always been a tough table to score even without the lauded awards). Now you can place orders online and pick up broth, fermented veggies and local meats, among other items.

Carbone

There have been reports of delivery workers lining up outside of this Greenwich Village eatery known for its upscale take on red-sauce classics. Fans apparently have no issue paying nearly $70 for veal parmesan.

Caviar Russe

You might as well as add some precious caviar to all the wine available for delivery these days.

Claro

The Mexican fare isn’t your run-of-the-mill restaurant offering tacos and guacamole on the side. Check Claro’s IG account to find the latest dishes—like duck enmoladas—available for takeout and delivery.

Contra

Time Out hears that Contra has plans in the very near future to launch takeout and that it’ll be different than what’s ever been offered at the restaurant. Stay tuned.

Cote

Photography: Courtesy of Cote

Korean barbecue at home isn’t quite the same as if you were dining at this trendy Flatiron restaurant that fuses the popular communal meal with the American steakhouse. But you will get quality cuts of beef and find side dishes that are just as appetizing.

Four Horsemen

This beloved natural wine bar has a limited takeout menu for pickup. Whether it’s a Caesar salad or roasted chicken, you can order daily specials only and also grab wine and batch cocktails to-go.

Kajitsu

Bento boxes are available for pickup at this stellar Japanese vegan restaurant where every detail is perfected. You can place orders one hour before pickup via email (kajitsukokage@gmail.com) Tuesday through Sunday; lunch is 11-2:30pm and dinner 5-9pm.

Kanoyama

This longtime East Village favorite sources much of its seafood from Japan, which you can now order for dinner.

Marea

Photography: Courtesy of Marea

This Italian seafood-focused restaurant from chef Michael White launches takeout for the first time on March 27 (and its famed fusilli pasta with braised octopus and bone marrow will be available). Delivery is available daily 4-9pm.

Odo

Chef Hiroki Odo only serves 14 diners at a time in his speakeasy kaiseki restaurant Odo. But now he’s debuted a more casual delivery option with a six-piece nigiri sushi roll set ($18) with more options to come. For more Japanese-inspired dishes, Odo’s menu at Hall—located in the front part of the space that also houses the hidden tasting-menu restaurant—offers a Wagyu burger, panko fried chicken burger and a veggie burger to go.

Peter Luger

This iconic New York steakhouse is offering a limited menu and butcher shop items for pickup. You can place your orders by calling 718-387-7400 at least one hour ahead of time and pickup between 11:45am-8:45pm.

Sushi Noz

This luxurious omakase restaurant has plans to soon launch delivery.

Sushi Yasuda

Photography: Courtesy of Sushi Yasuda

Sushi Yasuda has received the highest accolades for most of the past decade and will continue to offer its pristine sushi for takeout and delivery Monday through Friday between 11:30am-8pm and on Saturday 4-8pm. The regular menu and omakase is delivered by the in-house staff.

Uncle Boons

This popular Soho restaurant’s fiery Thai menu—think Isaan sour sausage, khao soy and green mango salad—won’t offer you the typical overly sweet pad Thai or watered down curries.

Wallsé

According to its website, this Austrian restaurant by chef Kurt Gutenbrunner says there are plans to soon offer takeout and delivery.