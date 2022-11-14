New York
Amtrak
Photograph: Shutterstock

Amtrak is adding new trains between NYC and Mid-Hudson Valley

The number of weekday Hudson Valley trains is increasing from 10 to 12.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Great news for commuters and travelers alike—starting December 5, there will be two new Amtrak trains between NYC and the mid-Hudson Valley!

In total, the number of weekday Hudson Valley trains is increasing from 10 to 12, helping reduce sellout trains that go beyond Albany-Rensselaer, according to the Daily Freeman. If you’ve traveled this route before, you’d know it’s often hard to find a seat on an Amtrak train in the Hudson Valley on Fridays and Sundays and sometimes on Thursdays, the Empire State Passengers Association told the paper.

RECOMMENDED: Art at Amtrak is brightening up Penn Station with art by New Yorkers

The new trains are as follows:

From New York City, a new train will leave Penn Station’s Moynihan Train Hall at 8:15am and stop in Poughkeepsie at 9:45am, Rhinecliff at 10:01am and Hudson at 10:21am and terminates in Albany-Renssalaer at 10:47am.

Another train leaves NYC from Moynihan Sunday through Friday at 3:15pm with stops in Poughkeepsie at 4:40pm, Rhinecliff at 4:55pm and Hudson at 5:15pm before it terminates in Albany at 5:45pm.

New southbound trains start with a new departure from Albany-Rensselaer at 11:10am, Sunday through Friday, stopping in Hudson at 11:30am, Rhinecliff at 11:54am and Poughkeepsie at 12:10pm, before arriving in NYC at Moynihan at 1:45pm.

There will also be a new evening train that leaves from Albany-Renssalaer at 5:30pm, stopping in Hudson at 5:53pm, Rhinecliff at 6:15pm and Poughkeepsie at 6:30pm before arriving in NYC at 8:05pm.

The Daily Freeman also says the Adirondack, which goes between NYC and Montreal, will pause until early 2023.

If you’re looking into where to go this fall and winter, look no further than our list of the best fall getaways from NYC, 17 awesome weekend getaways and the 21 best day trips from NYC. Maybe these new trains will help get you there!

