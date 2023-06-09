'Tis the season of weekend getaways and Amtrak is making things way easier with its Berkshire Flyer, a seasonal passenger rail service between New York City and the Berkshires.

RECOMMENDED: The best train rides in the USA for seriously gorgeous views

Launched last July, the Berkshire Flyer returns for the 2023 summer season with service running each weekend from Friday, May 26 through Monday, October 9. Trains depart from New York Penn Station at 3:16pm on Fridays and arrive at Joseph Scelsi Intermodal Transportation Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts at 7:12pm. (Yes, specific, we know.) Return trains depart Pittsfield each Sunday at 3pm and arrive back in New York City at 7:05pm.

The train route runs north from New York City through upstate New York, with eight stops in total: New York, NY - Moynihan Train Hall, Yonkers, Croton-Harmon, Poughkeepsie, Rhinecliff, Hudson, Albany-Rensselaer and, lastly, Pittsfield. The whole journey takes four hours and five minutes.

“There is no better way to experience the scenic beauty and natural splendor of the Northeast Region than by riding the rails and under Gov. Kathy Hochul’s leadership, New York State is committed to making train travel even more pleasurable and convenient,” said New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. “We are proud to partner with our colleagues at Amtrak and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to once again offer the Berkshire Flyer service this summer as part of our mission to create a 21st Century transportation system that connects communities and creates opportunities for all to enjoy the beauty of upstate New York and the Berkshires.”

Running through the western parts of Massachusetts and northwestern Connecticut, the Berkshires are a popular summertime destination for city dwellers who seek out the region’s natural beauty via outdoor activities like hiking trails and river walks, kayaking and paddle boarding, and more. The many small towns and villages that make up the area are home to contemporary art museums, historic sites, picturesque gardens, live theater and more.

Tickets for the Berkshire Flyer start at $45 for economy options and "will not exceed $105 one way," per Amtrak, which you can snatch up online at the official Amtrak website, via the app or at Amtrak desks and kiosks at Penn. The railroad company is marketing the train route as a cost-effective alternative to driving to the Berkshires, which they allege would cost over $100 each way.