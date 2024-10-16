Back in 2019, two Danes wanted to bring a taste of Scandinavia to New York. So, they did, opening the all-day cafe, Smør, in the East Village. Owned by Sebastian Perez and Sebastian Bangsgaard, the tiny storefront became a known locale for smoked salmon toasts for breakfast and open-faced sandwiches (aka Smørrebrød, which is also where the name came from) for lunch. A few years in, they expanded with a bakery and cafe down the street, Smør Bakery, baking bread for all its sandwich and toast offerings. For their second act, they took the train over to Brooklyn, bringing their Scandinavian eats to Clinton Hill.

Photography courtesy of Smør Clinton Hill | Interior of Smør Clinton Hill

Smør Clinton Hill (26 Putnam Avenue) is now open. With more space to flex its wings—1,000 square feet of it, to be exact—the full-service restaurant and bakery offers communal eats in a minimalist Nordic background. Just like its sister restaurant, Smør will be serving up classic Copenhagen-style eats all day long. Breakfast can start with cardamom buns and Danish pancakes, while savory morings call for the Danish street cart favorite, Pariser Toast, with melted cheese, prosciutto and whipped tomato butter. Smørrebrød is on offer as well, such as the Egg & Shrimp with fjord shrimp, a soft-boiled egg and dill. Shareable small plates define the dinner menu, leaning on fare from the sea with Trout Toast and Fluke Crudo. Even the Fancy Fries come with a squid ink aioli for dipping. The Smør Dog makes its way here too, squirted with curry ketchup and mustard, plus dices of red onion.

Ready to pair, the expanded wine and beer program features natural vinos from the far reaches of France and Austria to Loire Valley and Oregon. Plus a well-curated selection of local and international vermouths will be on offer. For the non-imbibing crowd, Danish sodas will be mixed in-house, stirred with elderflower, blackcurrant and lingonberry.