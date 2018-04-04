  • News
An exhibit featuring early photos by Stanley Kubrick is coming to NYC

By Howard Halle Posted: Wednesday April 4 2018, 3:30pm

Photograph: Museum of the City of New York

Just in time for the 50th Anniversary of Stanley Kubrick's sci-fi masterpiece, 2001: A Space Odyssey, the Museum of the City of New York presents a lesser-known side of the iconic director: His work as staff photographer at Look magazine between 1945 and 1950. An oversized, general interest magazine, Look covered the same photojournalistic territory as its better-known rival, Life, and featured large photographic spreads on celebrities, politicians and other newsmakers.

A 17-year-old from the Bronx when he first started, Kubrick made the city his beat, training his camera on people in such echt New York localities as Coney Island and the subway. His photographic style has been described as a mix of Henri Cartier-Bresson and Diane Arbus, but what he really created was a form of street photography with a narrative edge, making his images resemble film stills more than anything else. Check out some examples below, and if you want to see them in person, they'll be on view starting May 3.

 

Stanley Kubrick, from “Life and Love on the New York City Subway”, 1947
Photograph: Museum of the City of New York

 

Stanley Kubrick, from “Shoeshine Boy”, 1947
Photograph: Museum of the City of New York

 

Stanley Kubrick, from “Peter Arno . . . Sophisticated Cartoonist”, 1949
Photograph: Museum of the City of New York

 

Stanley Kubrick, from “Park Benches: Love is Everywhere”, 1946
Photograph: Museum of the City of New York

 

Stanley Kubrick, Stanley Kubrick with Faye Emerson from “Faye Emerson: Young Lady in a Hurry”, 1950
Photograph: Museum of the City of New York

 

