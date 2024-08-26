An immersive Bluey experience is opening in NYC

CAMP, the popular toy store at 110 5th Avenue by 16th Street, will once again transform into an exciting immersive experience for the little ones, this time paying homage to Bluey, the Australian preschool TV series about cute puppy Bluey Heeler and her family.

Photograph: Courtesy of CAMP

The activation, produced in collaboration with BBC Studios, will open on December 6 through May 4 and timed entry tickets are available for purchase right here starting today.

As usual, folks will be able to access the fun when walking through the "magic door" inside the traditional looking store. Once inside, ticket-holders find themselves exploring a 5,000-square-foot house inspired by the show, complete with "dancing, games and a meet-and-greet finale."

Photograph: Courtesy of CAMP

You'll get to play some of Bluey's favorite games, like Keepy Uppy and Magic Asparagus, but also check out the puppy's room, climb through a two-story pillow fort and a cardboard box castle with slides, look for hidden Easter eggs and even snap a selfie with Bluey and her brother Bingo.

Beware, parents: the venue will also be filled with exclusive co-branded merch, including toys, so you might want to mentally prepare for the little ones begging you to purchase whatever they see that has Bluey's face on it.

Photograph: Courtesy of CAMP

CAMP has pretty successfully been able to bridge the gap between all things kids and immersive experiences: this is the third event of its kind that the toy store has hosted.

Back in 2022, the Disney movie Encanto got the CAMP treatment (complete with la familia Madrigal's casita!) and, last year, children swarmed to the Trolls x CAMP event, where it might as well had been raining rainbows.

We expect this year's experience to be just as enthralling as the ones from years past.