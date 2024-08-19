An ‘Only Murders in the Building’ interactive escape game is coming to NYC this month

One of the most engrossing parts of watching Only Murders in the Building is trying to solve the mystery along with Oliver, Mabel, and Charles. Now, as the fourth season of the beloved Hulu show is soon to make its debut, New Yorkers can try to solve an OMITB-themed escape room.

The Only Murders in the Building Escape Game, created by Hulu and The Escape Game, will begin its limited run in New York City for the first time as of August 30. It’s expected to pop up in midtown at the intersection of Madison Avenue and East 41st Street. Presale tickets are on sale here for $48.99 (you can get a 20% discount right now).

The escape room will be inspired by season four of the comedy series. Just like the comedic crew trying to solve mysteries on the screen, escape room participants will try to solve a mystery as well. Prepare for hidden bookcase doorways, secret passageways and immersive elements that reflect key aspects of the show’s characters and storylines.

During this hour-long experience, you’ll need to use problem-solving skills to uncover the latest secrets of the Arconia’s residents. Expect to interact with familiar props and discover Easter eggs from the show.

As for the show, season four premieres on August 27 on Hulu, just in time for you to get familiar with the new season before heading out to the escape room.

Photograph: Alina Kolotsei / Shutterstock

If you haven't watched the streaming show yet, here's the premise: Three friends and neighbors—played by Steve Martin (Charles Haden-Savage), Martin Short (Oliver Putnam), and Selena Gomez (Mabel Mora)—investigate murders, creating a podcast and engaging in hilarious hijinks along the way. The unlikely trip live in the Arconia, an apartment complex on the Upper West Side, that seems to attract true crime intrigue.

In season four of Only Murders in the Building, Charles, Oliver and Mabel wrestle with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double and friend, Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, the investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the “Only Murders” podcast. As the amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey—traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.

Speaking of Los Angeles, the escape room game will return for another run in L.A. as of September 7. The escape game pop-up was a hit in L.A., where it first debuted, organizers said, so they decided to bring it to the east coast as well.

This isn’t the first Only Murders-themed pop-up in NYC. An interactive walk-through experience at the United Palace Theater (a.k.a. The Goosebury Theater) last year drew long lines. Two years ago, another pop-up reimagined the show's Third Arm Gallery.