New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Underground Sushi at Ainslie
Photograph: Courtesy of Dara Pollak

An “underground sushi” pop-up will open in Williamsburg next week

You’ll never believe what it’s called.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

In NYC, pop-ups and anything ostensibly hidden are undeniably popular among eaters and drinkers, according to amateur review platforms, social media engagement and, to be honest, publishers’ internal traffic trackers. So get excited, dear reader, because a new concept opening next week at Ainslie in Williamsburg checks both of those buzzy boxes.

On Tuesday, February 22, Underground Sushi will open in the sprawling, three-story space. Nobuhiro Hamazaki’s planned month-long pop-up follows his sixteen year tenure as executive chef of midtown’s Koi and previous posts worldwide. Underground Sushi’s menu will include sashimi, ceviche, poke and rolls like spicy salmon, tuna and avocado with cucumber. The eponymous Ainslie roll incorporates the restaurant’s Italian-leaning flavors with prosciutto and mozzarella in addition to avocado, crispy onion, jalapeño and spicy mayo. 

Underground Sushi’s menu will be available alongside Ainslie’s permanent offerings throughout the space until March 22. It will pop-up again at Ainslie’s new Manhattan outpost, slated to open this spring. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on coolest neighborhoods

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.