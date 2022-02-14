An “underground sushi” pop-up will open in Williamsburg next week

In NYC, pop-ups and anything ostensibly hidden are undeniably popular among eaters and drinkers, according to amateur review platforms, social media engagement and, to be honest, publishers’ internal traffic trackers. So get excited, dear reader, because a new concept opening next week at Ainslie in Williamsburg checks both of those buzzy boxes.

On Tuesday, February 22, Underground Sushi will open in the sprawling, three-story space. Nobuhiro Hamazaki’s planned month-long pop-up follows his sixteen year tenure as executive chef of midtown’s Koi and previous posts worldwide. Underground Sushi’s menu will include sashimi, ceviche, poke and rolls like spicy salmon, tuna and avocado with cucumber. The eponymous Ainslie roll incorporates the restaurant’s Italian-leaning flavors with prosciutto and mozzarella in addition to avocado, crispy onion, jalapeño and spicy mayo.

Underground Sushi’s menu will be available alongside Ainslie’s permanent offerings throughout the space until March 22. It will pop-up again at Ainslie’s new Manhattan outpost, slated to open this spring.