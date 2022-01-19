Anton's is serving 25-cent martinis and manhattans all month long

We'e a big fan of Anton's—but we're particularly in love with the West Village restaurant this month, given its latest promotion: 25 cent martinis and manhattans all month long. We'll drink to that!

Yes, we know it's Dry January... but can you resist such a price tag? Just to be extra clear: the downtown spot will be serving full-sized cocktails for a quarter of a dollar during its lunch service every weekday through January 31. See you there?

In the Instagram post announcing the promotion, Nick Anderer, Anton's chef and owner, also revealed that bottled cocktails will soon be a reality once more, both for delivery and takeaway. (We assume the news has something to do with New York Governor Kathy Hochul's recent call for the permanent legalization of to-go cocktails as part of her $10 billion small business recovery plan.)

As enticing as cheap-but-delicious-tasting martinis and manhattans are, Anton's is always worth a visit. The cozy café feels like a New York throwback dishing out hearty plates the likes of an arctic char served with fennel salad, olives and tomato confit, a whole lot of different pastas and the kinds of desserts that pair oh-so-well with a perfectly concocted cocktail. (Case in point: the warm apple crisp a la mode and the Mexican wedding cookies.)

Alas, if you're sticking to your dry January resolution, we applaud you and are here to help. Check out these five cocktails that we made with zero-proof spirits from local shop Spirited Away, a new downtown destination that might actually convince you to forego alcohol all together.

Whether you're having alcohol or not this month, congratulations on (almost!) making it through one of the most depressing months of the year!