At a new Soho restaurant, even the dishes are on the menu

If you've ever been inspired by your favorite restaurant's decor, you're certainly not alone. And now, the design team behind some of New York's most Instagrammable restaurants—Lafayette, Le Coucou—has a new spot in town, where you can order a side of silverware with your entree.

Le Mercerie, which opens on Thursday, December 21, is the latest dreamy dining space from Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch, the husband-and-wife design team known as Roman and Williams. But the all-day cafe, a partnership with Stephen Starr of Starr Restaurants, is just a small part of their new Howard Street design destination, Roman and Williams Guild New York, where everything, down to the Japanese donabe steamer your food is served in, is on the menu.

The 7,000-square-foot flagship shop is more than the usual temple to good design; it's also a distillation of the specific style of luxe interior—think warm metallic details, rich tufted leather and a certain perfect shade of blue—they've perfected over the past 15 years. It features the designers' debut furniture collection, plus a few favorite things from their community of collaborators: tasty treats from chef Marie-Aude Rose at Le Mercerie, a curated library of Phaidon titles, flowers by Emily Thompson, and bath fixtures and hardware by partners Waterworks and H. Theophile.

So next time you're at Le Mercerie, don't hesitate to order a plate or two to go—just think twice about splitting the check with your dining companions.

