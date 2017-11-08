Here are the most-tweeted restaurants in NYC

In a city where most meals are Instagrammed or Snapchatted, there's one form of social media that can still measure the barometer of success: Twitter. And a little blue birdie told us that Union Square Cafe took the top spot for the most-tweeted restaurant in the city this year, with the ricotta gnocchi as its most-tweeted dish (Twitter declined to share specific numbers). This could have a little something to do with its closure two years ago and highly-anticipated re-opening. Plus, its most popular tweet day was when it received three stars from Pete Wells at the New York Times.

We don't know what reasons the other restaurants have, as they seem to vary from long-time classics like Peter Luger and Russ & Daughters (although it opened a new cafe) to trendy newcomers like Black Tap and Le CouCou, but two of them (Peter Luger and MIMI) don't even have Twitter handles. That's grade-A following.

Here's the list in full:

1. Union Square Cafe (@UnionSquareCafe)

2. Black Tap (@blacktapnyc)

3. Russ & Daughters (@LoxPopuli)

4. Peter Luger

5. Le Coucou (@LeCoucou_NYC)

6. Blue Hill (@bluehillfarm)

7. MIMI

8. Marta (@martamanhattan)

9. Fuku (@momofuku)

10. Momofuku (@momofuku)

