Attaboy just got a spritz-focused sibling on the Lower East Side

"A little spritz bar next door to a little cocktail bar" is an adorably humble way of describing a new project from one of New York City's most formidable bar teams.

Since 2012, that neo-speakeasy stalwart Attaboy—which was ranked the top bar in North America in 2022 on the World's 50 Best list—has been turning out some of the city's finest bespoke cocktails in a truly hallowed hall: the home of the late, great Milk & Honey at 134 Eldridge Street between Broome and Delancey, with acclaimed M&H alums Sam Ross and Michael McIlroy as owners. And now that tucked-away Chinatown haunt will be welcoming yet another member to the extended family: Good Guys, an in-the-same-building spinoff bar serving up "wine-spritz-amaro-snacks-espresso-vinyl," per the bar's Instagram.

Officially launching on June 5, the new concept was "inspired by the tapas bars of Barcelona and wine bars of Paris," per Grubstreet. That means a lot of spritzes, like a “Como Spritz” made with Cynar, passion fruit, lemon, and prosecco. There are equally summery sips like “The Wimbledon,” an update on a Pimm’s-esque recipe from Milk & Honey, and a “Picon Bière,” which pairs a Threes Brewing pilsner with the bitter-orange aperitif Amer Picon, which the team is making in-house, reports the outlet.

Like at the team's other venue, Temple Bar on Lafayette, Russ & Daughters alum Jesse Purnell is presiding over the food menu. The snack spread mostly revolves around easygoing edibles like tinned fish, toasts and dips—stuff like boquerones with dill pesto, smoked trout with labneh and a classic pan con tomate.

Good Guys will be pouring those drinks and slinging those snacks seven days a week: Sunday through Wednesday from 5pm to 1am, and Thursday through Saturday from 5pm to 2am.