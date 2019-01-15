BAM is offering free movie tickets for federal workers on furlough

The seemingly endless government shutdown is a scary, immediate reality for many Brooklynites, now entering a second pay period without wages. BAM, one of the choicest film venues in the borough, is here to help in the best way it can: Beginning this week—and for as long as the shutdown continues—federal staffers will be admitted to the first daily screening of any movie of their choice. Those screenings are generally around 4pm or 4:30pm—here's a list of the titles currently playing. All you have to do is present your Federal Employee Identification Card at the box office; no online or advance orders are necessary. You can go and watch Christian Bale in Vice and remember a time when elected officials, even the bad ones, were somehow less evil than the ones we have now. Or just go and see The Favourite and escape into verbal viciousness. There's nothing better than seeing a movie in the middle of a workday. Well, getting paid is better. But you know what we mean.