Be awed by never-before-seen NASA footage at this new immersive experience in NYC

Remember when NASA published those first images from the Webb telescope and blew everyone's minds?

Well, now you can admire never-before-seen visuals captured by the James Webb Space Telescope in this new immersive art experience at ARTECHOUSE in Chelsea. “Beyond the Light” opens on June 2 and runs all summer with adult general admission starting at $25.

Described as "an artistic exploration of our unseen universe," Beyond the Light centers on a 25-minute cinematic audio-visual interpretation of how humans have experienced light over time. The show's presented in the highest-resolution projection technology available, making it a true feast for the senses. You'll get to see newly analyzed galactical data captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

Photograph: Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE

The narrative offers an artistic take on the story of light, aiming to bring what is often invisible to our eyes into stunning high resolution. The James Webb Space Telescope footage takes center stage with its exploration of early galaxies, connecting history, science, engineering and technology. A stirring musical score plays in the background while visuals overtake the room.

In addition to this immersive presentation, six installations will accompany the show to explore our immediate solar system. You'll learn about the moon, heliophysics, the Mars rover, climate science, biosphere and NASA Spinoffs.

To bring the exhibition to life, ARTECHOUSE Studio worked with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, the James Webb Space Telescope Mission team at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) and Johns Hopkins University's William H. Miller III Department of Physics & Astronomy. ARTECHOUSE also worked with NASA’s team of experts, including astrophysicists, heliophysicists and NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio.

Photograph: Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE

"We believe that art, science, and technology can come together to offer a fascinating experience, and this exhibition is a perfect example of the convergence of these worlds," Sandro Kereselidze, ARTECHOUSE co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, said in a press release. "Conceptualized through many in-person and virtual sessions with NASA’s team of scientists and specialists, this exhibition takes science and data that already exists and brings it to life artistically in a way that’s never been done before."

If you haven't been to ARTECHOUSE NYC yet, you should: the venue is very cool in and of itself. It's located in a 100-year-old boiler room beneath the iconic Chelsea Market and is known for using the largest seamless megapixel count projections of any cultural institution. It started as the nation's first digital art space. Right now at ARTECHHOUSE, a show called MAGENTAVERSE is on view until May 29; it digs into the dazzling Pantone color of the year.

After you've experienced the immersive show, head inside Chelsea Market to grab some food.

See Beyond the Light at ARTECHOUSE, 439 W 15th Street in Chelsea starting on June 2. Tickets are on sale now with daily availability through August 31. General admission starts at $25.