Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks
Photograph: Grace ChuMacy's Fourth of July Fireworks

Bebe Rexha, Jelly Roll to perform at the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

There will also be a tribute to the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll

Written by
Christina Izzo
NYC's 4th of July celebrations aren't just a local affair—thanks to the world-famous Macy's 4th of July Fireworks display, the party's gone global. 

And this year, the famed department store is doing it up big for its 47th annual event, with star-studded musical performances and guest appearances to go along with those show-stopping pyrotechnics. (The whole shebang will air live on NBC on Tuesday, July 4 from 8pm to 10pm Eastern, and will stream on Peacock.)

Co-hosted by Rutledge Wood from "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge" and Zuri Hall from "Access Hollywood," the telecast will feature performers including Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and LL COOL J with DJ Z-Trip & The Roots, as well as a 25-minute score produced by famed musical director Ray Chew that will play over the firework display. The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus will be featured along with Sgt. 1st Class Kyra Dorn and rap duo Staff Sgts. Lamar Riddick & Nicholas Feemster with Ray Chew during the patriotic moment.

And one dearly departed American music icon will be honored during the show's signature moment, the Macy's Golden Mile: the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll herself, Tina Turner, who died on May 24, 2023. 

Other special segments during the broadcast will include appearances by actors Caleb McLaughlin (“Shooting Stars”), George Lopez (“Lopez vs Lopez”), Mayan Lopez (“Lopez vs Lopez”) and Raymond Lee (“Quantum Leap”), as well as several Team USA gymnasts, including Olympic Silver Medalist Jordan Chiles, 2022 U.S. All-Around Champion Konnor McClain and three-time World medalist Shilese Jones.

“Every year this remarkable telecast manages to both inspire and awe audiences, lighting up the New York skyline with a fireworks display that’s second to none,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Event and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment and Streaming. “It’s this type of live programming event that unites us as a country and makes both our NBC and Peacock brands so unique.”

Alongside the music, viewers can enjoy a flyover conducted by an all-female flight crew to celebrate the 50th anniversary of women flying in the US Navy, and brand-new firework effects (including a mile-wide "waving" flag) shot off from five barges positioned between East 26th and East 40th streets along New York's East River.

