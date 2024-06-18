Theater goers will (finally!) soon be able to enjoy an expertly-crafted Manhattan before or after catching a show on Broadway as Dear Irving—one of the best speakeasy-inspired bars in NYC—has just announced that it will debut a third local address in the Theater District this September.

Dear Irving on Broadway follows the opening of Dear Irving on Hudson back in 2019 and its original predecessor—simply, Dear Irving—on Irving Place in 2014.

The newest iteration of the drinking den will debut at 1717 Broadway near 55th Street on the heels of the cocktail empire’s 10th anniversary, courtesy of bar director and partner Meaghan Dorman, the now-iconic speakeasy expert who has come to define the city’s cocktail scene.

Photograph: Eric Medsker

You can expect Dear Irving on Broadway to look and feel like its sister locations, allowing patrons to time-travel to the 1930s, “a period where people looked to theater and live performance as a means of escaping the Great Depression’s hardships,” according to a press release.

"Taking inspiration from Nightmare Alley and Babylon, guests will be able to cozy up to both a lavish, rectangular bar in the main room and a more subdued pergola bar, complete with plenty of seating by way of velvet barstools, large orange sofas, and comfortable armchairs," reveals the release.

Cocktail-wise, guests will get to choose from a robust Gibson section—the classic gin and dry vermouth drink that harks back to older times—alongside a slew of Dear Irving originals.

Unique to this location will be a menu portion dedication to post-show cocktail recommendations from notable bartenders turned performers that will function as an ode to the connections between the hospitality industry and Broadway. Joanna Carpenter of Sweeney Todd and Sherz Aletaha of Merrily We Roll Along are only some of the personalities that have lent their cocktail preferences to the cause.

The destination will also be serving food inspired "by city classics" at two separate bars with a terrace overlooking the city.

Let's be honest, the Theater District really needed this. We can't wait for the new Dear Irving to open.

Dear Irving’s Theater District location will open in September at 1717 Broadway near 55th Street.