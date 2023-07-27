Beyoncé gets a brand-new wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York

Bow down, because the queen is here—well, Queen Bey, that is.

New Yorkers are gearing up for Beyoncé at MetLife Stadium, with the "CUFF IT" crooner bringing her Renaissance Tour to the East Rutherford venue on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 (here's how to get Beyoncé tickets, if you don't have the already), but Bey fans can get an even earlier peek at the iconic performer at Madame Tussauds New York.

On Thursday, July 27, the wax museum debuted a brand-new iteration of Beyoncé's wax figure (one that thankfully doesn't make the list of the worst-looking wax sculptures at Madame Tussauds in NYC). The new statue is a recreation of the Queen Nefertiti-inspired look that the superstar wore during her historic Coachella performance from 2018 (Bey was the first Black woman to ever headline the music festival), including replicas of her Balmain bodysuit and coordinating cape, ornate headpiece, statement necklace, diamante earrings and metallic booties. The Beychella effect is complete with a commanding pose, accessorized with a cane.

To successfully achieve Beyoncé's likeness, the museum enlisted the efforts of 20 Madame Tussauds studio artists, sculptors and designers in London, who researched hundreds of images, videos and magazine spreads of the singer before completing the statue in six months.

The wax figure was unveiled at The Edge, the 100-story-high, glass-floored observation deck at Hudson Yards, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. (It's a fitting spot for someone whose success is as towering as Beyoncé's; the artist has sold over 200 million records worldwide and holds 32 Grammy Awards, the highest of any musician.) It is now on view at Madame Tussauds New York.

“As one of the most significant, influential performers of the 21st century, we wanted to capture one of Beyoncé’s most impactful moments in her inspiring career,” said Tiago Mogadouro, Head of Marketing at Madame Tussauds New York. “She’s a visionary in music, art and fashion and we felt her look at Coachella 2018 was an embodiment of her spirit as the ultimate entertainer. What better way to celebrate Beyoncé than to immortalize that moment in wax for fans to enjoy for years to come?”