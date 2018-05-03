Black and White doughnuts have arrived in NYC and they’re incredible

There may not be any pastry more closely associated with New York City than the black and white cookie. A tender shortbread glazed with half vanilla and half chocolate icing, it’s a classic cookie that will satisfy any sweet tooth. And on top of that, Jerry Seinfeld once famously described the cookie as, “Two races of flavor living side by side in harmony.” So it’s not surprise that in addition to making for a great Seinfeld routine, the cookie has become the inspiration for our new favorite confection. Doughnut Plant has just released a new cake doughnut inspired by the black and white cookie, and they’re absolutely incredible.

Available at all NYC stores, these black and white cake doughnuts are worth the wait in line. To be clear, these aren't just plain doughnuts with different colored glazes. They’ve managed to connect vanilla and dark chocolate doughs to create a truly black and white doughnut. While simple (though genius) in concept, we got our hands on a box and inhaled them. Unlike many lackluster cake doughnuts, these are moist and fluffy with a perfectly matte glaze that melts in your mouth. Just don’t forget you have to treat it like the cookie and get a some of both flavors in every bite.