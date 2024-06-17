Gas station grub is having a bit of a moment: this spring, a new burger joint called Smacking Burger opened inside a Mobil Station at 51-63 Eighth Avenue in the West Village. And now Ali Zaman and the team from Little Flower Cafe has just opened a takeout concept inside of the BP petrol station at the Myrtle-Wyckoff intersection in Bushwick, slinging New York classics like chopped cheese, chicken over rice and more.

In the convenience store attached to the Brooklyn-based gas station, you'll find a brightly colored takeout counter that will upgrade your usual snack stop. Nearly everything on the takeout menu is priced at ten bucks and under (you know how we love cheap eats), with a chicken-parm sandwich and that halal classic, chicken over rice, priced at a premium $12 each.

Between-the-bun options include a $7 smashburger, a $9 chopped cheese and an $8 "Dragon Boy" hot chicken sandwich ($8). (And that fried chicken sandwich has pedigree: Zaman's father Sami—who owns the namesake Afghan restaurant Sami’s Kabab House in Astoria and Long Island City—also once owned a Popeyes franchise location.)

On the eclectic menu, you’ll find halal lamb kebabs butt against Hawaii’s loco moco (white rice layered with a hamburger patty and a sunny-side-up egg smothered in a savory gravy). There's also Blue Hour's take on a fast-casual hall of famer: the "Cwunch Wap Supweme," a beefy copycat of a Taco Bell favorite. Herb-flecked French fries and tater tots gussied up with mushroom powder ($5 each), as well as a passionfruit lemonade, round out the menu offerings.

With a name like Blue Hour (a.k.a. that moody period just before sunrise), it's not surprising that the long-term plan for the takeout window is to be a late-night option for the neighborhood, especially for cab drivers in the area, reports Eater.

Check out the Blue Hour takeout window below, as well as the concept's tasty-looking food options:

Photograph: courtesy of Blue Hour | Cwunch Wap Supweme at Blue Hour

Photograph: courtesy of Blue Hour | Chicken parm sandwich at Blue Hour

Photograph: courtesy of Blue Hour | Fries at Blue Hour

Photograph: courtesy of Blue Hour | Chicken over rice at Blue Hour