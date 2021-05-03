New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Broadway
Photograph: Shutterstock

Broadway is likely reopening this September

We expect an official announcement to be made on May 11.

By
Anna Ben Yehuda
Advertising

It is not official yet, but word on the street is that Broadway is gearing up to open up again this September after first going dark on March 12 of 2020. This will effectively become the longest shutdown in the theater district's history.

The news follows last week's announcement by Mayor Bill de Blasio, in which he revealed that the city plans to "fully reopen" on July 1

"The Broadway League has been working closely with state and city officials on plans for safely restarting the Broadway industry, welcoming audiences and bringing our workforce back," the Broadway League said in an official statement to Broadway News. "[Last week's] remarks by the Mayor give us further optimism that Broadway productions can resume this fall, beginning in September, and we look forward to providing more details about reopening in the coming weeks."

Although the Mayor mentioned that the city is looking to open theaters by mid-summer as well, Broadway shows have to go into rehearsal mode before opening to the public. Add new safety protocols and guidelines to the endeavor and you've got yourself a few extra months of prep before we can head back inside of our beloved theaters.

That being said, folks can already purchase tickets for shows like Chicago, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged Little Pill on Telecharge. September seats are available on the site. Clearly, things are looking up. 

NY1 reports that "the initial plan is for some of the bigger blockbuster shows like Wicked, The Lion King and Hamilton to return first" and that "source[s] say [that] the cast of Moulin Rouge! was called into a Zoom meeting this week and informed that the show will reopen in mid-September." 

Perhaps most excitingly, also according to NY1, a formal announcement about Broadway's official reopening is set for May 11, just a week away.  

Whether it'll be September, a bit sooner or a bit later, one thing is for sure: Broadway is coming back and we'll be there cheering on the various productions as soon as it does.

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.