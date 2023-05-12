[title]
Broadway Junction is getting a little razzle-dazzle.
Kicking off in 2027, with completion plans set for 2023, the bustling East New York subway station and its surrounding area will see a half-billion dollar investment from the MTA and the New York City Economic Development Corporation to improve riders' experience both above ground and below.
Included in the renovations for the station—which serves the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brownsville, Bushwick, Cypress Hills, East New York and Ocean Hill and includes the A,C, J, Z and L train lines—are a new entrance with improved lighting and additional seating, upgraded accessibility measures such as the installation of new elevators and escalators (especially vital for New Yorkers living with disability), two new public plazas alongside of Van Sinderen Avenue and Fulton Street, as well as street-level improvements such as bike infrastructure and safety signage for cyclists and pedestrians.
Mayor Eric Adams, the former Brooklyn Borough President and a native of Brownsville, said in a statement: “Growing up in Brownsville, using the J line, the A line, the L, double L, to move throughout the city, for far too long this amazing connection of our subway system has been ignored. I am who I am because of this neighborhood. And I’ve seen how members of this community have been left behind for too long. Too often government has made promises and then broken them. That ends in this administration.”
"I fought to bring investments to this community when I was Brooklyn borough president, and as mayor, I am proud to say that we are getting it done," the mayor continued. "This $500 million public investment will create more than 2,300 construction jobs, two new public plazas, and safer streets in this community, along with more than $11 billion in economic impact for the city. This process has been led by the people who live here, and our administration is completely committed to keeping the community front and center and delivering the quality of life the residents deserve."
Design and planning for the Broadway Junction revamp will kick off this summer. 2027 can't come soon enough!