Broadway Junction is getting a little razzle-dazzle.

Kicking off in 2027, with completion plans set for 2023, the bustling East New York subway station and its surrounding area will see a half-billion dollar investment from the MTA and the New York City Economic Development Corporation to improve riders' experience both above ground and below.

RECOMMENDED: Your essential guide to New York City's subway

Included in the renovations for the station—which serves the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brownsville, Bushwick, Cypress Hills, East New York and Ocean Hill and includes the A,C, J, Z and L train lines—are a new entrance with improved lighting and additional seating, upgraded accessibility measures such as the installation of new elevators and escalators (especially vital for New Yorkers living with disability), two new public plazas alongside of Van Sinderen Avenue and Fulton Street, as well as street-level improvements such as bike infrastructure and safety signage for cyclists and pedestrians.