Bedford-Stuyvesant Neighborhood Guide

What’s the deal with Bedford-Stuyvesant?

With Clinton Hill to the east and Crown Heights to the north, Bed-Stuy and its four smaller neighborhoods—Bedford, Stuyvesant Heights, Ocean Hill, and Weeksville—is a beautiful and historic neighborhood full of brownstones and lofty trees. While many know it as where big hitters like Notorious B.I.G., Aaliyah and Tracy Morgan came from, it is also the heart of Brooklyn's civil rights efforts. The neighborhood has been a major center for Brooklyn's Black population and is a hotspot for some of New York City's best small businesses that are certainly worth checking out.

If you only do one thing

Shop Tompkins Avenue and support Black-owned businesses like Bed-Vyne Wine & Spirits, Peace & Riot, Sincerely, Tommy while sipping on a drink from Brooklyn Kettle.

Go off the beaten track

Shop and take a class at Make Manifest, a co-creating space and curated retail market filled with goods handmade in the shop, locally and sourced from around the world. It regularly holds crafting workshops and events for women.

On a sunny day

Take the New York Like a Native Bed-Stuy Walking Tour, where you'll learn about the history of the neighborhood.

On a rainy day

Grab a coffee and work at Stone Fruit Espresso + Kitchen. Don't forget to peruse its beautiful indoor plant offerings.

Get cultured

See what's on at the Bedford-Stuyvesant Museum of African Art and stop by the Richard Beavers and Bishop galleries.

Chill out

Grab some lunch to go from Peaches and have a picnic at Fulton Park.

Nearest subway stations

Bedford–Nostrand Avenues, Franklin Avenue, Flushing Avenue and Utica Avenue stations.

What else is nearby?

Bushwick, an artistic and talented community east of Bed-Stuy, is home to photogenic graffitied streets, fun nightlife from drag shows to hilarious comedy events. We love the area most of all for its coffee shops with dreamy backyards as well as its pizza shops.