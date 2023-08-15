Broadway Week returns with terrific two-for-one ticket deals

Late summer and early winter are tough times for the box offices of even the best Broadway shows. To confront this challenge, the theater industry has come up with Broadway Week, a twice-annual half-price sale for tickets to pretty much every Broadway production. The name is not quite accurate: The second 2023 edition of Broadway Week actually lasts two weeks, from September 4 through September 17—and the twofer tickets go on sale today.

This edition's list of participating shows is the most extensive yet; it includes every single Broadway production except the very first performances of the new productions Melissa Etheridge: My Window and Gutenberg! The Musical! If you act fast, you might even be able to snag seats for this year's Tony winner for Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo, and such perpetual hot tickets as Hamilton, Sweeney Todd, Wicked and The Lion King. Head to to the Broadway Week website to peruse the list of participating shows and grab the ones you want most.

RECOMMENDED: A full guide to Broadway Week in NYC

One thing to bear in mind is that the tickets sold through Broadway Week tend to be ones that producers are keenest to sell: in balconies, mezzanines and side areas. But as of this year, the Broadway Week program has been offering a new option: If you can afford to shell out more for some of the best seats in the house, you can "upgrade" your ticket order to pay $125 for tickets that would otherwise be much more expensive.

Here is a full list of all 24 shows that are participating in Broadway Week next month:

& Juliet

Aladdin

A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical

Back to the Future: The Musical

The Book of Mormon

Chicago

The Cottage

Hadestown

Hamilton

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Here Lies Love

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Kimberly Akimbo

The Lion King

MJ The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Once Upon a One More Time

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Six: The Musical

The Shark is Broken

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Wicked