Broadway Week returns with unbeatable two-for-one ticket deals

January and February are always low tide for attendance at even the best Broadway shows, and in 2022 that's truer than ever. To counter this challenge years ago, the industry came up with Broadway Week, a twice-annual half-price sale for tickets to nearly every Broadway production. The name is somewhat misleading: The period in question actually lasts nearly a month this year, from January 18 through February 13—and the twofer tickets go on sale at 10am on Tuesday, January 11.

To get the most out of Broadway week, the trick is to be ready to go when the floodgates open. Visit the Broadway ticket vendors Telecharge and Ticketmaster in advance to make sure that your accounts and credit cards there are up to date. Then, at 10am on January 11, go to Broadway Week website to peruse the list of participating shows and snatch up the best seats for the ones the want most.

One frustrating wrinkle: The list of participating Broadway shows is not revealed until the tickets actually go on sale, so you can't decide in advance which ones to try for. Given the state of industry, however, it seems likely that nearly every Broadway production will participate in some capacity this year, including many of our critic's picks and past winners of Tony Awards. (But not every production: We'd be surprised to see The Music Man, for example.) We'll update this page tomorrow with the official roster of participating productions. Meanwhile, to whet your appetite, here is a full list of the shows that could be participating in Broadway Week this year:



