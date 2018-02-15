Brookfield Place is turning into a giant beer garden next week

Not only can you drink beer at Brookfield Place next week, you can drink beer that’s made in every single NYC borough.

Brookfield Place, the shopping mall with indoor palm trees down in Battery Park City, is hosting a Winter Biergarten starting next week. The 5 Borough Challenge: Best Brews of NYC event begins on February 22 and runs from 4pm to 9pm every Thursday through March 15. Guests ages 21 and over can stop by to sample brews at picnic tables beneath twinkling lights and play bar games in between glasses.

A brewery from each of the five boroughs will be featured each Thursday, including Gun Hill Brewing Co. in the Bronx, Alphabet City Beer Co. in Manhattan, Brooklyn Brewery in (duh) Brooklyn, Rockaway Brewing Company in Queens and The Flagship Brewing Co. on Staten Island. You can find the full list of offerings here.

Vote for your favorite drinks until the beer garden’s last occurrence (the winner will be announced afterward). It’s free to visit, with drinks sold separately. Also, 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to New Yorkers for Parks, which builds and develops NYC’s green spaces.

While you're there, make sure to check out the cozy igloos—another prime drinking spot at Brookfield Place.

