You can drink in a cozy igloo at Brookfield Place this month

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Wednesday February 14 2018, 5:02pm

Photograph: Courtesy Le District

Just because it’s winter in New York, doesn’t mean you can’t drink outside. Thanks to bars with outdoor warming tents, bubbles and igloos, you can enjoy the city views, cocktail in-hand, without freezing your butt off.

Le District at Brookfield Pace is the next spot to offer a cozy, outdoor igloos where you and your friends can enjoy a decadent night on the town. You can order a range of hot cocktails on the menu such as the Pomme au Noyer (apple cider, Jameson, Calvados, walnut, orange and cloves) and the Cafe Francais (Hennessy, St Elizabeth Allspice Dram, whipped cream and coffee). And go ham on bites like french fries, oysters and french caviar—if you're feeling fancy. 

The igloos will be in place through April 1. Make your reservations now (via Resy app) and take advantage of one of the most unique outdoor drinking experience in the city.

225 Liberty Street (212-981-8588, ledistrict.com)

Photographs: Courtesy Le District 

Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

