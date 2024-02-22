The show on April 15 will feature over 100 looks.

Fashion Week may have left New York City, but a major moment in haute couture is anticipated in Brooklyn this April.

Dior's next New York runway show will take place at the Brooklyn Museum on April 15, 2024, showcasing the pre-fall 2024 collection, according to aeworld.com. One hundred looks by Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, who was said to be inspired by the Statue of Liberty, will be presented at the iconic show. Like most high-end fashion shows, the event will be invite-only.

"Celebrating the founding couturier’s passion for the fascinating American metropolis, this spellbinding défilé will take place at the Brooklyn Museum, reaffirming the symbolic and powerful alliance uniting Dior and the emblematic institution," the brand said in a statement.

Dior's most recent fashion show took place in the house's hometown of Paris on January 22. The spring-summer 2024 haute couture show immersed the gardens of the Rodin Museum.

Brooklyn Museum is celebrating its bicentennial in 2024, with programming acknowledging the institution's 200 years to be announced later this year.

Dior is certainly having a moment in New York City. The French fashion house's much-photographed carousel of dreams lit up Saks Fifth Avenue's famous facade this past holiday season. Later in March, Macy's Flower Show will also be presented with Dior. Brooklyn Museum also hosted a popular Dior retrospective in 2021.