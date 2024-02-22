New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Christian Dior Brooklyn Museum
Photograph: Delia Barth for Time Out New York

Brooklyn Museum will transform into a runway for Dior’s Fashion Week 24 show

The show on April 15 will feature over 100 looks.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

Fashion Week may have left New York City, but a major moment in haute couture is anticipated in Brooklyn this April.

Dior's next New York runway show will take place at the Brooklyn Museum on April 15, 2024, showcasing the pre-fall 2024 collection, according to aeworld.com. One hundred looks by Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, who was said to be inspired by the Statue of Liberty, will be presented at the iconic show. Like most high-end fashion shows, the event will be invite-only. 

"Celebrating the founding couturier’s passion for the fascinating American metropolis, this spellbinding défilé will take place at the Brooklyn Museum, reaffirming the symbolic and powerful alliance uniting Dior and the emblematic institution," the brand said in a statement.  

Dior's most recent fashion show took place in the house's hometown of Paris on January 22. The spring-summer 2024 haute couture show immersed the gardens of the Rodin Museum.

Brooklyn Museum is celebrating its bicentennial in 2024, with programming acknowledging the institution's 200 years to be announced later this year. 

Dior is certainly having a moment in New York City. The French fashion house's much-photographed carousel of dreams lit up Saks Fifth Avenue's famous facade this past holiday season. Later in March, Macy's Flower Show will also be presented with Dior. Brooklyn Museum also hosted a popular Dior retrospective in 2021.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.