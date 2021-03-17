Brooklyn's Municipal Building has officially been renamed for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

A building many New Yorkers pass by every day now has a new name: The Brooklyn Municipal Building is now the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Municipal Building.

The stately structure, located in the heart of downtown Brooklyn just across from Borough Hall, now has multiple new plaques alerting pedestrians to the building’s new name. Mayor Bill de Blasio joined Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and the late Justice Ginsburg’s family in a ceremony on Monday to christen the space with its new official title.

"Today we honor a true daughter of Brooklyn: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg " said Mayor Bill de Blasio at the ceremony. "Justice Ginsburg fought for justice and equality her entire life. May her memory, and this building, inspire generations of New Yorkers to stand up, speak out and make our country a better place for all who call it home.”

Justice Ginsburg was born in Flatbush, Brooklyn in 1933 and graduated High School from James Madison High School in 1950. The newly named building is just one of multiple tributes to the late Supreme Court justice that you can check out in NYC now. A statue of Justice Ginsburg was erected in City Point in Downtown Brooklyn earlier this month and a seven-foot-tall portrait of the Justice can now be found in Chelsea Market. Meanwhile, a massive mural of the Brooklyn-born legal icon can be found on an East Village building.

