Chelsea Market exhibit
Photograph: Chelsea Market

Check out a seven-foot-tall portrait of RBG at this new free exhibit in Chelsea Market

Plus: Kobe Bryant, Frida Kahlo and more.

By
Anna Ben Yehuda
It seems like the city's art world is slowly but surely coming out of a COVID-19-induced lethargy. Next month, folks can buy tickets to a much-anticipated high-tech immersive Van Gogh show and, now through the end of March, New Yorkers can get their art fix at Chelsea Market, where a new exhibit honors some of "the most pivotal individuals in our nation’s history and pop culture."

The works are on display throughout the market's main concourse and, best part of all, the exhibition is completely free to all visitors. 

Brooklyn artist Voodo' Fe has curated the show, which includes "his very familiar and notable pop culture character renditions, all brought to life through the various textures of mixed media that he employs to tell his story," according to the show's official press release.

In an effort to celebrate both Black History Month and Women's History Month, the artist presents mixed media renditions of the likes of the late Kobe Bryant, the Notorious B.I.G. and Frida Kahlo. Specifically, expect to stumble on a Harriet Tubman piece mostly made of bottle caps and paint, alongside a pretty giant painting of the one-and-only late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 

Speaking of size: most of the pieces stand 7 feet tall, so you really can't miss them upon entering the market.

The destination is also home to a collaboration between Voodo Fe' and Run DMC frontman Darryl "DMC" McDaniels. The visual project, dubbed "Me and My Microphone," is made up of a series of paintings featuring yet another group of notable pop culture figures, including Ice-T and DMC himself.

You can visit Chelsea Market's main concourse from 8am to 9pm daily. Below, check out some photos from the exhibit:

Chelsea Market exhibit
Photograph: Chelsea Market
Chelsea Market exhibit
Photograph: Chelsea Market
Chelsea Market exhibit
Photograph: Chelsea Market
Chelsea Market exhibit
Photograph: Chelsea Market
Chelsea Market exhibit
Photograph: Chelsea Market

