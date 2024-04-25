For one night only—on Wednesday, May 8—the East Village restaurant will transform into a rustic French countryside to curate a culinary experience by candlelight inspired by the award-winning film. Crafted by Tao Group Hospitality’s Chief Culinary Officer Ralph Scamardella and executed by chef Jason Hall, the "Pot-au-Feu Tasting Menu" will feature plates like Soft scrambled egg tartine with carp roe, guinea hen breast with black truffles and a classic baked Alaska.

The prix fixe is set at $145, with optional add-ons of paired wines and libations for $75 more. The experience will be an immersive one, with the venue reserved all night for the experience, with doors opening at 7pm and dinner to follow beginning at 7:30. Limited seating is available so make sure to snag your spot with a reservation. And if you want to keep all of that rustic French immersion going, in partnership, the IFC Center will host several special screenings of The Taste of Things in the leadup to the dinner at Cathédrale. Think of it as a cinematic amuse bouche!

Check out the full Pot-au-Feu Tasting Menu below, as well as photos of the dishes:

First Course

Canapes “Trio”

Soft scrambled egg tartine with carp roe

Oysters with Caviar and Mimosa

Green Pea Veloute

Second Course

Guinea Hen Breast with Black Truffles, Savoy Cabbage, and Sauce Supreme

Third Course

“Pot-Au-Feu” of Pheasant, Beef Short ribs, Sweetbread Crepinette, Winter Vegetable Consommé

Fourth Course

“Pears & Cream” dark chocolate and almond nougatine

Baked Alaska