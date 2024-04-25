New York
Taste of Things-inspired dinner at Cathédrale
Photograph: Jenn Kimmel | Taste of Things-inspired dinner at Cathédrale

Cathédrale to transform into the French countryside for one night only

It's a Taste of Things-inspired soirée!

Written by
Christina Izzo
Tran Anh Hung’s sumptuous French drama The Taste of Things offered up some of the finest food-on-film moments in recent memory, so much so that it’s hard not to want to jump right through the screen and stir that simmering sauce alongside Juliette Binoche and Benoît Magimel’s characters. And for one night only, Cathédrale is offering up the next best thing, with a four-course menu inspired by the acclaimed foodie flick. 

RECOMMENDED: The 11 best French restaurants in NYC, from Midtown brasseries to charming Soho bistros

For one night only—on Wednesday, May 8—the East Village restaurant will transform into a rustic French countryside to curate a culinary experience by candlelight inspired by the award-winning film. Crafted by Tao Group Hospitality’s Chief Culinary Officer Ralph Scamardella and executed by chef Jason Hall, the "Pot-au-Feu Tasting Menu" will feature plates like Soft scrambled egg tartine with carp roe, guinea hen breast with black truffles and a classic baked Alaska.

The prix fixe is set at $145, with optional add-ons of paired wines and libations for $75 more. The experience will be an immersive one, with the venue reserved all night for the experience, with doors opening at 7pm and dinner to follow beginning at 7:30. Limited seating is available so make sure to snag your spot with a reservationAnd if you want to keep all of that rustic French immersion going, in partnership, the IFC Center will host several special screenings of The Taste of Things in the leadup to the dinner at Cathédrale. Think of it as a cinematic amuse bouche!

Check out the full Pot-au-Feu Tasting Menu below, as well as photos of the dishes:

First Course
Canapes “Trio” 
Soft scrambled egg tartine with carp roe 
Oysters with Caviar and Mimosa 
Green Pea Veloute 

Second Course 
Guinea Hen Breast with Black Truffles, Savoy Cabbage, and Sauce Supreme 

Third Course 
“Pot-Au-Feu” of Pheasant, Beef Short ribs, Sweetbread Crepinette, Winter Vegetable Consommé 

Fourth Course
“Pears & Cream” dark chocolate and almond nougatine 
Baked Alaska 

Oyster at Cathédrale
Photograph: Jenn Kimmel | Oyster at Cathédrale
Taste of Things-inspired dinner at Cathédrale
Photograph: Jenn Kimmel | Taste of Things-inspired dinner at Cathédrale
Taste of Things-inspired dinner at Cathédrale
Photograph: Jenn Kimmel | Taste of Things-inspired dinner at Cathédrale

