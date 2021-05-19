Celebrate a Big Week Out with us in NYC!

It's time to get out and enjoy all the city has to offer.

We’re kicking off a Big Week Out today at Time Out New York to celebrate getting out in the city and enjoying everything there is to do!

Now you might be asking yourself: Wait a minute. I thought Time Out always covered the best things to do while out and about in NYC. True. But this week we’re encouraging you to get out there and make that night out you’ve been planning happen NOW. Those Broadway tickets for fall? Buy ‘em. That new rooftop you’ve been thinking about hitting up? This is the week. That museum exhibition you’ve been wanting to see? Get those tix. Especially if it’s Big Bird on the roof of The Met.

Why are we doing this now? Well, today marks the first day in over a year that NYC is “fully reopened.” (If you want to know what, exactly, “fully reopened” means we’ve got a useful explainer for you right here.) On top of that, one week from tomorrow marks the first day this year that we’ll be able to go out with you at Time Out Market New York on the DUMBO waterfront. (Opening day: May 27.)

We’ll be sharing inspiring content all week long to give you plenty of ideas for fun ways to explore everything a reopened NYC has to offer. And while you’re out there doing all this fun stuff, tag us at @timeoutnewyork! Next Thursday, we’ll crown the best “New York is Back!” shot that we received.

See you out there!