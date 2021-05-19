Here's what a "fully reopened" NYC looks like

Wednesday is the day we've all been waiting for here in New York City—an official reopening and return to normalcy.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this month that May 19 would be the day when most capacity restrictions would be lifted and when vaccinated New Yorkers could ditch their masks.

To get here, it's taken over a year of restrictions, mandates and limits. Now that they're lifting, there are a lot of questions about what exactly is changing and what is expected of us.

To both celebrate and explain what a "reopened" New York City looks like, we've tried to answer some common questions about capacity, curfews and masks.

Which places in NYC are allowed to be at full capacity?

Restaurants, museums, gyms, amusement centers, offices, salons, personal care services, theaters and retail stores. Broadway is also allowed to reopen at full capacity on May 19, however, it is still not expected to start up again until September.

What does "full capacity" actually mean?

Most places will be allowed to have as many people as they're typically allowed in normal times, but there's a catch. Every place must still adhere to the CDC's guidance on social distancing, which affects how many people can realistically be in one place with six feet or partitions between them. This still doesn't bode well for many establishments.

The NYC Hospitality Alliance said this requirement makes it "highly unlikely that restaurants and bars will utilize this extra capacity." So don't expect every place to be back up full capacity until the CDC changes its rules on distancing.

Are there places in NYC that do not require social distancing?

If a venue or business requires that all people present proof of vaccination or recent negative test results, the social distancing requirement is no longer necessary, which means capacity would naturally increase.

Indoor catered events, for example, can let in 250 people starting May 19, but with testing, the capacity goes up to 500.

Can you throw parties again in NYC?

Yes. the outdoor residential gathering limit of 25 people will be removed, reverting to the social gathering limit of 500 people with space for appropriate social distancing, and the indoor residential gathering limit will increase from 10 to 50 people. In New York, any event gatherings in excess of the social gathering limits may only occur if all people are vaccinated.

Are stadiums in New York at full capacity, too?

Only fully vaccinated New Yorkers can pack outdoor stadiums like Yankee Stadium and Citi Field at full, 100% capacity. Unvaccinated people will have their own sections limited to 33% capacity, following the CDC's six-foot social distancing guidelines.

In general, large-scale indoor event venues will operate at 30% capacity and large-scale outdoor event venues will operate at 33%. Social distancing and masks still apply, including the requirement of attendee proof of full vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test result.

What still has capacity limits in NYC?

Commercial and social events in New York like those that host sports competitions, performing arts and live entertainment and catered receptions can only have 500 people outside or 250 inside. These limits can be exceeded only if all attendees over the age of 4 present either proof of full vaccination status or recent negative COVID-19 test result and the required social distancing can be accommodated.

Do NYC restaurants and bars have a curfew anymore?

Yes, there's still a midnight curfew for indoor food and drink until May 31, but the curfew for outdoor food and drink curfew is now lifted.

Do you need to wear masks in New York anymore?

Not if you are fully vaccinated, except in some cases. In New York, you still need to wear a mask if you haven't gotten vaccinated. You also need to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, if you are on public transit, in a school, at a nursing home, in a homeless shelter, a correctional facility or a healthcare facility. Private businesses will be able to implement their own restrictions, so you'll need to adhere to those if you want to get into them.

"We have to reopen. We have to reopen smart, with a cautious eye," Cuomo said this week. "We have to get back to life and living and we have to do it the way New Yorkers do it. Unvaccinated people should continue to wear a mask and social distance, but if you are vaccinated you are safe—no masks, no social distancing."

So what can you actually do in NYC now that it is "fully reopened?"

There's more to do in New York City than there has been in a year. You can grab a good meal at Time Out Market New York when it reopens on May 27; go roller skating at TWA Hotel's Roll-A-Rama; return to your favorite public library branch; catch a live performance at Lincoln Center's performing arts park The Green; head to Elsewhere rooftop for music and drinks and more. Check out the best things to do this week in NYC for more events.

