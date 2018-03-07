Celebrate International Women's Day with discounted food and drinks across NYC

Although we should be celebrating women every day, March is officially women's history month and tomorrow, March 8, is International Women's Day—so females will be getting a little extra love in the coming days and weeks. And while there are plenty of events and parties to attend to celebrate, a few of your favorite restaurants and brands are getting in on the action and shelling out deals and donating to female-based charities.

Here are some of the best:

Jack's Stir Brew: This cute coffee shop is giving out free cups of stir brew for the ladies, any size, any temperature and all freakin' day.

Maman: Order the IG-worthy rose gold latte, available now until March 11 at all Maman locations. The new drink is made with house-made vanilla syrup, edible gold glitter and rose petals for $5. And 15 percent of the proceeds from each drink will be donated to Every Mother Counts, which helps women receive maternal healthcare.

Tavern on the Green: What does an iconic Central Park restaurant and a Brooklyn speakeasy have in common? Family. The executive chef of of Tavern on the Green is collaborating with his daughter-in-law, the co-chef of Karasu. They created a Thankful for Women salad, made with cured salmon sashimi, shaved asparagus, radish, puffed rice and a poached egg. The $15 salad is available until April 1.

Kombrewcha: The kombucha brand is celebrating women throughout all of March by partnering with women-led bars and restaurants. At places like Two Boots, Meadowsweet, Lighthouse, Murray's Cheese (among many others), if you purchase a Royal Ginger bottle, cocktail or draft, the company will donate $1 to CATALYST, a nonprofit promoting workplace equity.

The Sosta and Annex: Chefs Ali LaRaia and Caroline Schiff are both participating in the "Empower Through Flour" campaign throughout the month, where a percent of proceeds from a purple dish at each of their restaurants will be donated to I AM THAT GIRL, a group that helps girls embrace self-love. At LaRaia's the Sosta, order the beet ricotta toast with hazelnuts and tarragon for 30 percent of the proceeds to be donated, and order the blueberry-olive-oil-pound-cake with a blueberry-elderflower glaze and candied violets at Annex for a 15 percent donation.

Ample Hills: All of the ice cream chain’s locations will be offering 20 percent off for women on all scoops, pints and merchandise to help bring awareness to the wage gap.

