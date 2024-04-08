Celebrate the solar eclipse with these food specials in NYC

It's the big day: the 2024 solar eclipse is nearly here! And in between repeatedly checking the eclipse weather forecast, snagging a free pair of eclipse glasses and gearing up for the best eclipse viewing events in the city, you can also celebrate the once-in-a-lifetime solar event with tasty food-and-drink specials all day today, April 8.

Here's all the great eclipse-themed grub you can score today throughout NYC.

Applebee’s

Through April 14, Applebee’s customers can cheers to the celestial spectacle with a Perfect Eclipse Margarita, a boozy blend of Patron Premium Silver Blanco Tequila and Citronge Orange Liqueur with a dash of Monin Blue Raspberry, Passion Fruit, and lemon and lime.

Burger King

BK Perks members can text the keyword "ECLIPSE" to 251251 all day on Monday, April 8 to get a buy-one-get-one Whopper deal added to their account. The BOGO burger offer is valid through April 15.

Chili's

Use the promo code “APPCLIPSE” when ordering to-go or in-store and receive a free app with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Color of Chocolate

Maury Rubin, founder of the beloved City Bakery, is offering a Solar Eclipse Hot Chocolate layered with a chocolate shortbread cookie to mimic totality in a one-day only special. You can grab one at The Color of Chocolate pop-up in 550 Madison's public garden today from noon to 4pm.

Dunkin

In case the eclipse itself wasn't enough of a pick-me-up, Dunkin fans can enjoy a medium cold brew for only three bucks when ordering on the chain's mobile app.

Krispy Kreme

The doughnut chain is introducing a limited time "Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut” in tribute to eclipse day. The "out-of-this-world" dessert features an original glazed doughnut dipped in black chocolate icing, with silver sprinkles, Oreo-laden buttercream and a whole Oreo cookie in the center. You can snag the special individually or as a specialty dozen featuring six Total Solar Eclipse doughnuts and six Original Glazed.

Insomnia Cookies

Along with the return of the chain's Moon Cookie Cake—a crescent-shaped sweet that features your choice of two cookie flavors and can serve up to eight people, perfect for your eclipse watch parties—Insomnia will be offering one-buck classic cookies with any purchase of $5 or more in-store or online.

Pizza Hut

The restaurant brand is offering a "Total Eclipse of the Hut" deal on April 8, which features large pizzas (with up to 10 toppings!) priced at only $12.

Raising Cane’s

RC locations that are in the path of totality can receive a free piece of the chain's buttery Texas Toast on April 8. But even if you're not in that special route, customers can enter a solar eclipse sweepstakes with the chance to win free Raising Cane's for 20 years. (Because the next eclipse is in 2044, get it?)

Smoothie King

The chain is churning up a new Eclipse Berry Blitz smoothie for the April 8 event. The sweet bev is made with bananas, blueberries, apple-blueberry juice, white grape-lemon juice, protein, and blue spirulina.

Sonic

A collaboration with former NASA astronaut Terry Virts, Sonic is pouring out a limited-time Blackout Eclipse Float, which handily come with a free pair of eclipse glasses while supplies last.

Wendy’s

From today through Sunday, April 14, Wendy's customers can enjoy a free Frosty with any in-app purchase.