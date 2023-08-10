New York is used to big things —we're the Big Apple, after all. And now it'll be home to one of the biggest fashion shows of all time.

And guests won't just be taking in a main-stage runway show spotlighting the creations of multi-faceted LA-based designer Marco Marco, the designer's first full-length show in five years. (" The presentation will be a symphony of colors, textures, and shapes with models from various backgrounds and walks of life showcasing iconic outfits pulled from the designer's personal archival collection," reads a press release.) Attendees will also get to enjoy a headlining live set from Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Diplo, as well as performances by Canadian producer Blond:ish and jazz pianist-turned-dance DJ LP Giobbi.

Along with the music performances, the fashion show will be padded out with interactive art installations, vibrant pop-up shops, and collaborations with multi-media artists.

“In 2023, Fashion Week is about more than clothes,” says Dreamland Fashion Week's event producer Jake Resnicow. “This will be a week in NYC when art, culture, and self-expression merge. It will be about breaking barriers, challenging norms, and promoting inclusivity.” And unlike the exclusive, industry-only guest lists you usually find at New York Fashion Week, the Dreamland show will be open to everyone. “We invite all to immerse themselves in a world of glamour, artistry, and empowerment,” Resnicow adds.