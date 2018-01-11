  • News
Check out these amazing aerial photos of NYC at Benrubi Gallery

By Howard Halle Posted: Thursday January 11 2018, 4:57pm

Photograph: Jeffrey Milstein

Surrounded by skyscrapers, New Yorkers tend to look up when checking out the city. But what about looking down? No, not at the gum on the sidewalk—at all of Gotham. That's exactly what photographer Jeffrey Milstein has done in a series of breathtaking aerial photos of New York that are now on view at Benrubi Gallery in Chelsea, through March 17. Pictured are landmark sights and neighborhoods: Coney IslandTimes Square and even Stuyvesant Town. Each bird's-eye view transforms the city from the maelstrom of activity it usually is into serene abstractions that render Fifth Avenue as a jumble of toy blocks and Yankee Stadium as a green diamond glowing in the night. Check out some examples below, and if you want to see the images in the flesh, you can find more info about the show here

 

Coney Island 1, 2016
Photograph: Jeffrey Milstein

 

 

NYC, Fifth Avenue, 2016
Photograph: Jeffrey Milstein

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yankee Stadium, 2017
Photograph: Jeffrey Milstein

 

 

Stuyvesant Town, NYC, 2015
Photograph: Jeffrey Milstein

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NYC, Coney Island Subway Yard, 2017
Photograph: Jeffrey Milstein

 

 

 

 

 

 

Statue of Liberty, 2015
Photograph: Jeffrey Milstein

 

Staff writer
By Howard Halle

Howard is the editor-at-large and chief art critic for Time Out New York. Follow him on Twitter at @HowardHalle.

