Check out these amazing aerial photos of NYC at Benrubi Gallery

Surrounded by skyscrapers, New Yorkers tend to look up when checking out the city. But what about looking down? No, not at the gum on the sidewalk—at all of Gotham. That's exactly what photographer Jeffrey Milstein has done in a series of breathtaking aerial photos of New York that are now on view at Benrubi Gallery in Chelsea, through March 17. Pictured are landmark sights and neighborhoods: Coney Island, Times Square and even Stuyvesant Town. Each bird's-eye view transforms the city from the maelstrom of activity it usually is into serene abstractions that render Fifth Avenue as a jumble of toy blocks and Yankee Stadium as a green diamond glowing in the night. Check out some examples below, and if you want to see the images in the flesh, you can find more info about the show here.

Photograph: Jeffrey Milstein

Photograph: Jeffrey Milstein

Photograph: Jeffrey Milstein

Photograph: Jeffrey Milstein

Photograph: Jeffrey Milstein

Photograph: Jeffrey Milstein

