Check out these new pizza box-friendly garbage bins now all over NYC

Mayor Eric Adams' war on rats continues with new pizza-friendly garbage disposals in the shape of pie boxes that are being installed across NYC parks. In case you are confused: apparently, since the pizza boxes don't fit in regular trash cans, New Yorkers have been leaving them outside the bins, causing overflow and basically inviting rodents to play around the receptacles. Hopefully, the new items will make our city cleaner while helping us get rid of the rats.

NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue made the announcement last week, noting a total of six new custom-designed bins.

The first one was installed in early August in Father Demo Square in downtown Manhattan (right across Joe's Pizza in Greenwich Village) and, according to Gothamist, the other five—in Loreto Playground in the Bronx, Sobelsohn Park Playground in Queens, Jennifer's Playground on Staten Island and two in Saratoga Park in Brooklyn—were set up on the Friday before Labor Day weekend.

Jokes aside, pizza boxes really can cause litter problems! 🍕Their large footprint clogs up trashcans which leads to spilling, trash pile-up, & more. These new bins will make it easier for pizza lovers to dispose of large boxes and for us to more efficiently clean our Parks! pic.twitter.com/j6e67ES1Qy — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) August 30, 2024

The outlet also reports that, depending on the success of the program, the $950-a-pop garbage cans might be installed across other portions of the city.

If the receptacles look familiar, that's because similar ones were set up in Central Park back in May.

The park has always been the site of a ton of pizza parties and picnics. However, park goers could never properly get rid of their pie boxes because of their size—until just a few months ago.

Although wary of the many rat-adjacent proposals and projects that Adams has worked on throughout his tenure—from the hiring of a rat czar to the founding of a "rat pack" mitigation squad—we must admit that this new effort looks fairly useful to us. The less garbage we see floating around our town, the better.