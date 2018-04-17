Check out these Peanuts-inspired art murals on view in Lower Manhattan

Beloved Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz has been dead now for 18 years, but that doesn’t mean his creations have stopped appearing just about everywhere, from Broadway to Hollywood to an infinitude of merchandise. Now the art world has become the Peanuts gang’s latest beachhead, thanks to something called the Peanuts Global Artist Collective, which organizers describe as an “initiative in which the beloved Peanuts characters will be brought to life…giving the gift of art to everyone.”

Lucy, Snoopy and of course, good ol’ Charle Brown are featured in outdoor art murals by some of contemporary art's most recognizable names, including André Saraiva (aka Mr. A), Assume Vivid Astro Focus (an art collective helmed by founder Eli Sudbrack), Nina Chanel Abney, FriendsWithYou (the artist duo of Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III), Tomokazu Matsuyama, Rob Pruitt and Kenny Scharf. Each will offer their take on the iconic characters in a group of murals popping up in seven cities around the world, including New York.

(The others are Berlin, Mexico City, Paris, Seoul and Tokyo.) The pieces here are located near the Children’s Museum of the Arts in the West Village (see the map here). You can check out the work below.

