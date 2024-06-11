New York
Timeout

Will Engelmann, Son Del North
Chef Annisha Garcia brings Northern Mexican burritos to the Lower East Side

The wrap-ups were inspired by Sonora’s famous burro percherón.

Written by
Christina Izzo
Chef Annisha Garciawho TV cooking competition fans will remember as a two-time Chopped champion—is bringing the burrito stylings of Northern Mexico to downtown Manhattan with Son Del North, a new fast-casual concept debuting on the Lower East Side on Thursday, June 13.  

RECOMMENDED: The best Mexican restaurants in NYC for guacamole, house-made tortillas and margaritas

At 177 Orchard Street, the Tijuana native pays homage to the culinary traditions of the country's northern region via burritos that have no rice, just beans and high-quality proteins, all wrapped in a large Sonoran flour tortilla. Among your choice of fillings are a classic Carne Asada (grilled steak with salsa roja and grilled onions, for $15)—inspired by Sonora’s famously meaty burro percherón—as well as a Camaron Ranchero (shrimp with pico de gallo and salsa roja, for $16) and a vegan option made with cauliflower "chorizo," potatoes and salsa verde ($13). 

Along with a handful of burrito options, the quick-service restaurant also doles out traditional sides and toppings like heirloom totopos, escabeche, house-made refried beans, guacamole and salsas, and "SDN Dipping Sauce" (a creamy roasted green chili blend), as well as drinks like aguas frescas and Mexican sodas.

To celebrate the restaurant's grand opening on June 13, Son Del North will offer half-price burritos this Thursday from 3pm to 6pm, with a limit of one per customer.

And the team is seemingly already planning for more locations of the burrito concept: per a Culinary Agents listing, Garcia and Co. are looking to open a second location this fall in the West Village. ("We thrive on good burritos and great hospitality," they promise.)   

Check out some of those good-looking burritos for yourself below before the grand opening of Son Del North on Thursday. 

Son Del North
Son Del North
Son Del North
