Chick-fil-A is finally expanding its footprint in the Bronx

Nearly a decade after debuting the first Chick-fil-A in New York City (which also just happens to be the largest Chick-fil-A in the world, NBD), there have been about 20 locations of the Georgia-born chicken chain floating around New York City. But, oddly, it only had one location in all of the Bronx—until now.

On Thursday, April 11, the fast-food franchise will be expanding in the Boogie Down borough and bringing its famous chicken sandwiches, buttery biscuits and cultish Chick-fil-A sauce to a brand-new location at 201 East Fordham Road.

Open for dine-in and carry-out on Monday through Saturday from 7am to 9pm—third-party delivery is still to come—the newest quick-service outpost will be run by Bronx local Roberto Ruiz and will serve the brand's usual menu of sandwiches, wraps, nuggets, salads, waffle fries and more. It joins the Bronx's first Chick-fil-A location, located in Marble Hill (76 W 225th St), which debuted back in November 2023.

However, the East Fordham Road location will differentiate itself from other Chick-fil-A restaurants in that it will be giving back directly to the local community, through participation in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need. The borough's new Chick-fil-A will also recognize 100 local heroes who are making an impact in the Bronx by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for an entire year. And to celebrate the new restaurant opening, the company itself has donated $25,000 to Feeding America, which will be distributed to partners in the greater New York City area to support local hunger relief efforts.

The East Fordham Road restaurant already has its own Facebook page and Instagram handle, so you can keep up with the latest news like upcoming promotions, specialty items and more that are coming your way in the Bronx.