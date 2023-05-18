Circle Line to host Beyoncé, Taylor Swift boat parties this summer

When the queens come through, part like the Red Sea!

Couldn't get tickets to the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour? Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises is here to offer up the next best thing: a Bey-themed dance party aboard one of their famous sightseeing boats.

Not a member of the Beyhive? First, we're judging you, and second, the "Cuff It" crooner isn't the only diva getting the dance party treatment from the cruise line. Off the success of its Renaissance-themed dance cruise back in September 2022, the boat-tour company is rolling out a Summer Dance Series from May through August themed around the likes of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Missy Elliott and, yes, Queen Bey.

Each cruise will feature a seasoned choreographer to teach you signature moves from the pop performers, along with costume contests and themed cocktails while you take in New York's world-famous skyline views.

The schedule of the 2023 Summer Dance Series is as follows.

Thursday, May 25: Taylor Swift Night – "Bring out your best looks! A night of Swifty Themed Photo Ops, Costume Contests and Cocktails, featuring her latest and greatest hits."

Thursday, June 22: Lady Gaga Night – “Unleash your inner Gaga and revel in the unique allure of her chart-topping hits.”

Thursday, July 27: Beyoncé Night – " Pay homage to the incomparable Queen Bey as you groove to her mesmerizing tunes.”

Thursday, August 10: 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Night – "Step into the vibrant world of hip-hop and celebrate this groundbreaking cultural movement."

“Building upon the overwhelming success and positive feedback from last year's event, we knew we had to introduce a whole dance series and take it to new heights," said Craig Kanarick, CEO of New York Cruise Lines. "New York City is a vibrant hub of culture, music, and lively scenery, making the Summer Dance Series the ultimate celebration on the water.”

Tickets for each of the four dance cruises—which will sail out of midtown's Pier 83 at West 42nd Street and will cruise for two hours, from 7:30 to 9:30pm—cost $25 and can be purchased at the Circle Line website. All aboard!