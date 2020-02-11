Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right City Bakery’s popular hot chocolate comes back with a rooftop view
City Bakery’s popular hot chocolate comes back with a rooftop view

By Bao Ong Posted: Tuesday February 11 2020, 4:03pm

Photography: Courtesy of Maury Rubin

Last October, New Yorkers mourned the closing of City Bakery, a nearly three-decades old mainstay renowned for its fat marshallow-topped hot chocolate and popular pretzel croissants. Fans of the institution, which was located near Union Square, went into a collective mourning period when yet another beloved institution shuttered.

But now it appears the bakery’s founder, Maury Rubin, is making a swift comeback. The latest revival is a pop-up collaboration between Rubin’s just-launched The Wonderbon Chocolate Co. and the CitizenM hotel on the Bowery, which will open on Valentine’s Day through March 14th. CloudM, the hotel rooftop bar located on the 21st floor, will offer a spiked hot chocolate menu from 4pm-midnight and CanteenM, a lower level café, will serve the famed hot chocolate drink, a perennial winner on our best hot chocolates in the city.

Photography: Courtesy of Maury Rubin

While today’s hot chocolate comes without the famed cube of fluffy marshmallow, the ones in the café include malted milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate with Persian lime whipped cream and spicy five pepper chocolate (all $5).

Photography: Courtesy of CitizenM

On the CitizenM rooftop, which has 360-degree views of the city, four different adult hot chocolate drinks ($14) will be sold: mezcal hot chocolate with a cocoa-salted rim, bourbon hot chocolate with chocolate whipped cream, milk chocolate hot chocolate with rye and cardmmom and a hot chocolate with white chocolate whipped cream and cherry bitters.

Photography: Courtesy of Maury Rubin

Rubin had been throwing a series of under-the-radar pop-ups at Zabar’s, Morgenstern’s and Essex Market after the unexpected closing this fall.

The Wonderbon Chocalate Co. in Greenwich Village, which Rubin partnered on with longtime City Bakery customer Alex Atzberger, is currently slated to stay open for three months, so this could be your only chance to sip on hot chocolate atop an NYC rooftop bar this winter.

CloudM is located at 189 Bowery, New York, NY 10002.

By Bao Ong 41 Posts

Bao Ong edits and writes about all things culinary, everything from restaurant openings and chefs to reviews and trend stories. Bao started his career as a newspaper reporter at the St. Paul Pioneer Press before moving to New York to attend culinary school. While training in the kitchen, he started blogging for one of the first major food blogs (RIP, The Strong Buzz) and worked for restaurant critic Gael Greene. Before Time Out, Bao was with Bon Appétit, where he was the research editor. He previously was the Weekend Fare columnist for The New York Times covering culinary events around the city and has contributed to Serious Eats, Travel + Leisure, Newsweek, Condé Nast Traveler and Gotham magazine, among others. When Bao isn't dining out or cooking, he's obsessed with tennis and plays competitively on a few leagues and the occasional tournament.

Bao has been with Time Out since 2019, and is the New York food and drink editor. Reach him at bao.ong@timeout.com or connect with him on Twitter @baohaus or Instagram @baohaus.

