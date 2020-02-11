City Bakery’s popular hot chocolate comes back with a rooftop view

Last October, New Yorkers mourned the closing of City Bakery, a nearly three-decades old mainstay renowned for its fat marshallow-topped hot chocolate and popular pretzel croissants. Fans of the institution, which was located near Union Square, went into a collective mourning period when yet another beloved institution shuttered.

But now it appears the bakery’s founder, Maury Rubin, is making a swift comeback. The latest revival is a pop-up collaboration between Rubin’s just-launched The Wonderbon Chocolate Co. and the CitizenM hotel on the Bowery, which will open on Valentine’s Day through March 14th. CloudM, the hotel rooftop bar located on the 21st floor, will offer a spiked hot chocolate menu from 4pm-midnight and CanteenM, a lower level café, will serve the famed hot chocolate drink, a perennial winner on our best hot chocolates in the city.

Photography: Courtesy of Maury Rubin

While today’s hot chocolate comes without the famed cube of fluffy marshmallow, the ones in the café include malted milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate with Persian lime whipped cream and spicy five pepper chocolate (all $5).

Photography: Courtesy of CitizenM

On the CitizenM rooftop, which has 360-degree views of the city, four different adult hot chocolate drinks ($14) will be sold: mezcal hot chocolate with a cocoa-salted rim, bourbon hot chocolate with chocolate whipped cream, milk chocolate hot chocolate with rye and cardmmom and a hot chocolate with white chocolate whipped cream and cherry bitters.

Photography: Courtesy of Maury Rubin

Rubin had been throwing a series of under-the-radar pop-ups at Zabar’s, Morgenstern’s and Essex Market after the unexpected closing this fall.

The Wonderbon Chocalate Co. in Greenwich Village, which Rubin partnered on with longtime City Bakery customer Alex Atzberger, is currently slated to stay open for three months, so this could be your only chance to sip on hot chocolate atop an NYC rooftop bar this winter.

CloudM is located at 189 Bowery, New York, NY 10002.