City Winery
Photograph: Courtesy of City Winery

City Winery is giving out free COVID tests with cases of wine

One rapid test with a side of Cabernet, please

By Christina Izzo
Who would've guessed that City Winery would be giving CityMD a run for their money when it comes to COVID-19 testing? 2020, yo. The wine bar–slash–restaurant–slash–music venue made news this fall when it added $50 COVID rapid tests to its menu for those who wanted to dine indoors.

Now that indoor dining is banned yet again in NYC, the venue is tweaking its coronavirus special: You can get a free COVID test with the purchase of a case of wine. The holiday promotion, which rolled out earlier this week, will be available on December 28 and 29 ahead of New Year's celebrations. (The $50 tests are also still available for anyone who doesn't want to buy 12 bottles of vino.)

The promotion is in partnership with Accurex Diagnostic Services, which is overseeing and administering all of the 15-minute rapid tests. Accurex was reportedly in talks with three other restaurants when the indoor dining ban was issued, reports the New York Post

