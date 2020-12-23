You can now wait in a virtual line to get tested at CityMD

It’s a sight we’ve all grown accustomed to seeing over the last year: long lines of New Yorkers stretching down the block, waiting to get tested outside CityMD locations.

Now, a new system is being put in place meant to cut down on some of those crazy wait times (and give you back some time for last-minute Christmas shopping!) Select CityMD spots across the city have implemented a virtual line system that will let you reserve a spot in a digital line rather than have to physically wait on a sidewalk.

If you’re planning to drop in at a CityMD with a virtual line for Covid-19 testing, you can check in at the front desk and leave your name and phone number. Once you check in, you’ll receive a welcome text and will be able to see the number of patients ahead of you in line at any moment in time. After receiving a return-to-office text, you’ll have 30 minutes to make it back for your testing appointment.

Currently, the plan is to roll out the virtual line system at all CityMD locations by January 2021. Until then, you can check out their full list of available locations here.

With many New Yorkers looking to get rapid tests before Christmas this week, this new time-saving system couldn’t have come at a better time. Now, we’ll have more time for free holiday fun, ice skating and delicious Christmas dinners.

