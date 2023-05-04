City Winery is pouring out new pairing dinners at Pier 57

New York's emporium of all things vino, City Winery is rolling out a new series of pairing dinners for the warm-weather season at its flagship location at Chelsea's Pier 57. (Fun fact: it's the largest wine bar in New York City!)

Of course, there will be wine, but the series—which will run from May through July—will also spotlight spirits such as tequila and mezcal, which will be the focus of an exclusive "Agave Adventure" tasting dinner hosted in the winery's Barrel Room. The intimate, multicourse experiences will accommodate 25 to 40 guests, and all beverage pairings will be done by City Winery's National Beverage Director, Denise Prykanowski.

Take a look at the themes for the four pairing dinners below, as well as details on each menu and ticket information:

Thursday, 5/4 – Agave Adventures: Hosted in City Winery's Barrel Room, this tequila and mezcal tasting dinner for 25 guests will feature Montelobos Mezcal Joven, Don Mateo Pechuga Mezcal, Mal Bien Madrecuize Mezcal and Mezonte Raicilla Japo, selected by Denise Prykanowski and National Director of Wine Sales Raul Mesias, with an accompanying menu by Executive Chef Gustavo Caballero. Tickets cost $135 and can be purchased here.





Friday, 5/19 – Duckhorn Dinner: In collaboration with Duckhorn Wines, this five-course tasting dinner for 25 guests will include pairings such as citrus-spiced shrimp and braised leeks with a Duckthorn Chardonnay, chicken roulade with mushrooms and a Calera Pinot Noir and an herb-crusted lamb with smashed purple potatoes and a Paraduxx Red. Tickets cost $150 and can be purchased here.

Tuesday, 6/27 – Summer at the Pier Chef Dinner: For City Winery's 2nd annual Summer at the Pier Chef Dinner, up to 40 guests can take part in a five-course tasting menu, with wine-paired plates including fried green tomatoes with burrata and a ZD Sauvignon Black, steak tartare with shallot rings and a Pax Gamay Noir, pan-seared sea bass with pea velouté and a 2017 Meurgey-Croses Viré-Clessé Vieilles Vignes, a classic filet mignon with blue cheese and a Legit Cabernet, and a peach tart with lemon cream and a CW Riesling to finish things off. Tickets are $150 and are available to purchase here.

Wednesday, 7/19 – A Midsummer Night’s Dinner: This fittingly titled five-course tasting event will include summery menu items such melon and marinated feta (with a Chateau Pibarnon Rose), pan-seared duck with grilled peaches (and a Château Simone Palet Rouge), and a mixed berry tart, washed down with CW Encore Port. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased here.